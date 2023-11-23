Fife charities secure funding for crucial community projects
The business backed Heids & Herts Scotland, a charity established to foster social connection across north east Fife, and Cowdenbetah based Tartan Talkers.
With £2,600 additional funding from GoFibre, Heids & Herts Scotland will be able to support art and crafts projects with community organisations working with children and young people and their families, a 100 years of memory project, a poetry and craft initiative at a community café and LGBTQ Hub and a multi-art celebration of garden and green spaces in a small remote Fife village.
Jenni Gudgeon, a trustee, said: “The funding will allow us to facilitate an art and crafts project, covering all materials, venue hire and the artist who will lead the group. Mental health support is multi-layered with no silver bullet, but we’ve seen first-hand how the arts can positively impact those struggling.”
Tartan Talkers was established in 2022 after local resident Scott Taylor lost his life to suicide. It extends a lifeline to vulnerable people suffering from isolation and desperation. Since launching, it has provided support to over 300 people. The £3,000 funding will help cover operational costs, including rent and utilities, ensuring that the charity can continue its vital work.
Jackie Walls, founder, said: “Attracting funding is a particularly hard task in the current climate but thanks to GoFibre’s GoFurther Fund, we will be able to continue operating in St Margaret’s Church. This will, ultimately, support the community and help save lives.”
Within this first round of funding, a total of five charities across East Lothian, Fife, and the Scottish Borders have received support from the fund. The fund will be open for new applications in early 2024 - more details at gofibre.co.uk/gofurtherfund.
Neil Conaghan, chief executive Officer at GoFibre, said: “Projects like those offered by Heids & Herts and Tartan Talkers are an incredible example of the difference this kind of grassroots support can have in creating a better future for the next generation, and why it’s important for us to recognise and boost the incredible work of charities and organisations across Scotland.