A programme designed to let shoppers benefit local causes has raised almost £9,000 for charities around Kirkcaldy and Cardenden.

The Co-op Local Community Fund raised the money for six charities thanks to Co-op stores in Kirkcaldy and Cardenden.

In Kirkcaldy, Nourish Support Centre, Kirkcaldy and District Men's Shed and Alzheimer's Scotland will all benefit from donations of £1801.20, £1734.43 and £2306.83 respectively.

In Cardenden, 4th Scouts, Bowhill Highland Games and Bowhill Retirement Group will receive £1043.24, £1058.28 and £1052.70 respectively.

Six causes across Fife will collect donations totalling £8994 (Pic: Submitted)

The chosen charities will be celebrated at events in the two towns on Thursday, November 16 as the round eight funding period comes to an end.

Joanne Dewar is the Co-op member pioneer for Kirkcaldy and Cardenden, she is the local community contact responsible for providing support, advice and to promote local causes.

She said: “Our main focus are groups that are bringing people together to have access to food, improving people's health and mental wellbeing and creating opportunities for young people.

“Also projects that enable people to save and restore nature and tackle climate change. So quite a wide spectrum.”

Joanne said the event on November 16 is a chance to celebrate some “brilliant groups”.

She continued: “It's a real boost to the community because they do so much to bring everyone together.”

Co-op customers can become members by purchasing a £1, which allows them to save money whilst giving to local causes.