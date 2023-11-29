Fife charities team up to create heartwarming Christmas tale for local community
and live on Freeview channel 276
Parents and staff from Fife Gingerbread and volunteers from creative arts and media charity Anim8s have created Ollie and Isla’s Magical Christmas. The story has been written to better reflect the experiences of real people, rather than the traditional images of roaring fires and festive feasts.
Linsey Proctor, Fife Gingerbread said: “We are so excited to be able to share Ollie and Isla’s Magical Christmas with Fife- a book full of colour and imagination that we hope will bring joy to children for many years to come.”
Parents worked closely with the Anim8s artists and Fife Gingerbread staff to write a story which local children can identify with. Groups took part in writing, drawing, painting, and photography sessions which were used to bring the book together. Anim8s have also now played their part in completing the book.
Martin Ayres from Anim8s said: “It was a fantastic, collaborative project to work on, and a real pleasure to share the creative journey with Fife Gingerbread families- we are so excited to share it with the local community.”
Anim8s and Fife Gingerbread will be launching the story at Templehall Library at 11.30am on Monday, December 4 and the book will be available to borrow to families in Kirkcaldy.
Fife Gingerbread is currently raising money to support vulnerable parents and children this Christmas with their annual appeal, you can find more details at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/heatandeat2023