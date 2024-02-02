Fife charity able to fund nearly a decade of vital service thanks to gifts left in wills

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenrothes-based SeeScape said that nearly half a million pounds of donations over the last decade have enabled a local charity to support more blind partially sighted people across Fife.

The charity, which supports more than 3500 people every year, has received £456,000 gifts in legacies from kind-hearted supporters who want to make a difference after their death.

Lesley Carcary, chief executive of Seescape, said: “We are extremely grateful to all our supporters. Leaving a gift in your will, however big or small, means we can do more to support people who have sight loss and continue to provide vital services for years to come.

The Glenrothes-based charity has received nearly half a million pounds of donations (Pic: Submitted)

“Giving a gift in a will can be a wonderful way to provide a lasting legacy by helping people live their lives to the full. Your kind gifts – of whatever size – can ensure support is there for the future.

“If you are considering leaving a gift to us in your will, we recommend you speak to a solicitor.”

The money raised has gone on to support a number of the charity’s projects, including their community engagement service which provides a lifeline to 1300 blind or partially sighted people who are lonely or isolated from their community.

In addition, the charity has been able to fund eight years of their assistive technology service. This allows people with a visual impairment to live independently and stay connected to their friends and family. So far, the service has supported more than 1200 people.

This year, friends and family of former Seescape chief executive Carl Hodson donated more than £1000 to the charity in his memory.

Seescape named a room after Mr Hodson at their Glenrothes hub as a permanent reminder of his contribution to the charity and its work.