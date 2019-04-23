Fife charity ‘back in business’ after cuts

A Leven-based charity has announced it is ‘back in business’ after being forced to make cuts due to a funding crisis.

Fife Gingerbread has had to cut its staff from 41 to 30, in a bid to protect its services, which help families across the Kingdom.

The organisation received support from Fife Council on the condition that it become more sustainable, and it is now working with Wren & Greyhound Limited on how to go about this.

CEO Rhona Cunningham said: “First discussions with our chairperson, Ian Clark, indicate we are on the right track, so we are hopeful we can learn how to do more to increase our sustainability – we know only too well the rising demands for our services and we are driven to respond to that need.”

Ian added: “ We appreciate we have a lot of work ahead of us but are still very committed to doing the very best we possibly can for families in Fife. We are back in business and our referral routes will be opening up again and our partnerships will strengthen.”

Fife Gingerbread also said it has been “inundated” with messages of support since it revealed the extent of the crisis earlier this year.