Fife charity celebrates 30th anniversary

A Fife-based charity which supports people in disadvantaged areas has marked its 30th anniversary.

BRAG Enterprises marked the occasion at its AGM, where attendees were given a history of the group.

Managing director Brian Robertson-Fern took the audience on a journey through the years, from BRAG’s beginnings in 1988-89 to the present day by showing some archive images.

Chair Iain Gow also took a few moments to pay homage to former chair and founder Willie Clarke, who recently died. Guest speaker Councillor Altany Craik paid tribute to Willie and spoke about the challenges we face in Fife and BRAG’s role in combatting them. An awards ceremony was held for staff and trustees for outstanding contribution spanning the last 30 years.

Commenting on BRAG’s success over the past thirty years, Iain said: “We have done very well and a major part of that was contributed by Willie Clarke.”

Cllr Altany Craik added: “It is humbling to be looking at the work that Willie had done for so long.”

He added: “The place may have changed from Benarty to Levenmouth, but the issues are the same.”

Brian said of the celebration: “Those 30 years have seen BRAG adapt to many changes in the political and funding landscape and we have seen both good and bad times. As a consequence, the people involved have had to adapt and it’s to their credit that this adaptation has meant that we have survived for as long as we have.”