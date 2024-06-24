Fife charity celebrates incredible contributions of volunteers and staff

Nourish Support Centre, which provides support for families across the Kingdom who have additional support needs, held the annual event at Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel earlier this month.

The special afternoon was filled with joy, gratitude and a deep sense of community as it celebrated the hard work and dedication of the volunteers and staff who are the heart and soul of the organisation.

The event was organised by Nourish HR manager Karen Studley with the awards presented by Chief Executive Lynne Scott.

A number of awards were presented during the afternoon event including the Perpetual Smile Award (sponsored by Club 3000 Bingo) which honours those who bring an infectious smile to Nourish, spreading the warmth and positivity to everyone around them.

The Young Person Award (Contract Coach) celebrates the exceptional achievements and positive impact made by individuals aged 16-25.

The High 5 Award (Transy Properties Ltd) celebrates the numerous personal and team achievements within Nourish.

The Volunteering Hero Award (FDL Fords Daly Legal) honours those who have gone above and beyond in their volunteer contributions. It is a heartfelt thank you to the volunteers whose selfless efforts make a significant difference.

The Biggest Heart Award (Ian Johnstone Funeral Directors) recognises those who consistently show extreme kindness, selflessness, empathy and compassion. It celebrates individuals who go above and beyond to help those in need, spreading love and care wherever they go.

The Stephanie Allan Award holds a special place in the hearts of the Nourish team, commemorating the memory of one of the kindest individuals. This award celebrates those who consistently demonstrate kindness, empathy, and compassion, positively impacting everyone around them.

The Board of Trustees also presented two special awards this year.

The award for Continued Dedication was given to Louise Morgan for her unwavering commitment and resolute dedication to our cause.

The Above and Beyond Award was presented to Rab Ramage celebrating his tireless energy, empathy and multi-skilled contributions to Nourish. Rab’s dedication was previously recognised with a superhero cape and this award further underscores his invaluable impact.

Lynne Scott said: “We are profoundly grateful to our wonderful sponsors whose generous support made this event and the awards possible.

“We also took a moment to express our deep appreciation to our Board of Trustees, who bring essential expertise, guidance, and unwavering dedication to Nourish. Their generosity and commitment have made a meaningful impact on our mission.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to Carson Mclean for beautifully capturing the event through photography and Steve Newall for providing delightful entertainment. Special thanks to the Dean Park Hotel for their warm hospitality and to Grande Dreams for the enchanting decorations that made the afternoon even more special.

“This event was a beautiful reminder of the incredible community that supports Nourish. We are deeply grateful to each volunteer, staff member, sponsor, and supporter who make our work possible. Together, we continue to create a positive and loving impact on our community.

