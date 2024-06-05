Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fife’s revellers will be given the opportunity to roll back the years with a special charity daytime disco.

The PM Groove event will be held at Dalgety Bay Sailing Club on Saturday, July 6 at 3.00pm as a fundraiser for Target Ovarian Cancer Research. The event is aimed at the over 30s, however the age restriction will be over 21s on the day. Tickets are available for £10 plus fees from Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pm-groove-tickets-906665720577

Daytime clubbing events are springing up across the country as their popularity surges. A recent event hosted by Line of Duty star Vicky McLure at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy venue saw thousands take part, and venues across Fife have tapped into the trend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Evans, who is one of the event organisers, said: “We realise from similar events taking place around the UK that perhaps the more mature clubbers prefer to be at home with their feet up in the evening. Our event will make sure of this - it's planned to take place from 3.00pm to 7.00pm.

The event promises an authentic nightclub experience for those attending (Pic: Submitted)

“Despite this our gig will provide the experience of an authentic night time club and is expected to be no less fun than the heady days of youthful night time clubbing with projections and an impressive sound system with tunes from across the universe.”

It is a family affair, with Chris working alongside his brother Stephen to promote the event. Also, involved are Chris’s wife and children, including son Sam who will be one of the DJs, and daughter Charlotte, and Stephen’s son Harris who are in charge of promo design. Stephen’s daughter Hannah will act as the event’s photographer, and both Chris and Stephen’s wives,along with Stephen’s daughter Eliza, will be in charge of selling tickets

Forth Events have also sponsored the nightclubbing experience, by providing lighting effects and other visuals, and Kinghorn-based Vasko Theviking has kindly donated a bumper sound system. The event also sees the brothers rolling back the years. They successfully hosted Fife’s first rave, Tequila Twist, in 1989 at Inverkeithing’s Captain Jacks, and they will be looking to repeat that success 35 years later.