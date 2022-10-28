Seescape, formerly Fife Society for the Blind, is challenging people to fundraise under the ‘Take On 250’ challenge.

It highlights the fact 250 people begin to lose their sight every day in the UK.

Fifers have been urged to come up with fundraising ideas such as baking 250 cakes, doing 250 push-ups - or volunteering 250 minutes of their time.

From left: Cllr. Judy Hamilton, Lesley Carcary (CEO Seescape), Provost Jim Leishman, Doug Stalker (Chair of Seescape), Gordon Brown (Honorary President), and Stuart Beveridge (Head of Accessible Technology). (Pic: Ian Sloan)

The 250 Days Of Transformation challenge, which takes place in January, was announced this week at Seescape’s recently opened Visual Impairment Hub in Glenrothes.

It also used the platform to showcase the charity’s refreshed brand identity as well as share a new set of company goals and values developed with staff, volunteers, and service users.

The event was attended by Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister and MP for Kirkcaldy, who is the charity’s honorary president.

His links with Seescape are lifelong.

Mr Brown said: “Supporting those living with a visual impairment is a cause very close to my heart.

“Although I’m delighted to have been Seescape’s honorary president since 2015, my relationship with the charity runs much deeper, with my father serving on the board of management in the 1950s and my mother supporting the Kirkcaldy Ladies Committee.

“I’m proud to watch Seescape go from strength to strength over the years, remaining focussed on empowering visually impaired people in Fife, their families and their communities.”On the 250 Days of transformation challenge, Douglas Stalker, Seescape chairman said: I’m really proud of the team at Seescape for undertaking this ambitious transformation which I have no doubts will have a positive impact in the lives of people in Fife living with visual impairment.

“This fundraising effort aims to raise money to help the 250 people who begin to lose their sight every day in the UK.”

Founded in 1864 as The Fife Society for the Blind, Seescape is the leading charity provider of support services for people living with visual impairment in Fife.