Fife charity hit by vandals thanks community for support

A Levenmouth-based charity, which was targeted by vandals last year, has thanked the local community after a successful fundraising campaign.

Sheds filled with equipment at Kingdom Off-Road Motorcycle Club’s (KORMC) Ballingry track were destroyed in November after being set on fire.

The charity, which provides a safe space for children to practice off-road motorcycling, set up fundraising page in response to the fire, which closed having reached £5195.

Manager David Paton said the donations will go towards a new workshop, which will allow the charity to do more work in the area.

The workshop will have enough space for work to be carried out on three bikes at one time.

David now hopes to work with Fife schools, putting kids on a 12-week course where they could learn about bikes and how to repair them, gaining a qualification at the end.

“We’ve got kids who can work on bikes, strip them apart, but don’t get any qualifications for the skills they have,” explained David.

“It means that when they leave school, they will have qualifications to show colleges and employers.”

David said it was “amazing” that the fundraising campaign surpassed the target and said it went “crazy” after the charity featured on the Sky One show, the Russell Howard Hour.

The charity has also been involved with the police project aimed at reducing anti-social biking in Levenmouth.

“We want to be more preventative,” said David.

“There are not a lot of places to do off-road motorcycling and a lot of barriers. Inevitably the overspill goes onto the streets.

“If we can help those people and give them some opportunities, it does work.

“We aim to get them off the streets.”

The work KORMC does in the community will be helped by the donations.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated,” said David.

KORMC also received £1000 from SPAR in Leven, £1000 from Fife Properties and £1000 from Includem.

For more information about the group, visit www.facebook.com/KingdomOffRoadMotorcycleClub.