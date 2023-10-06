Fife charity hopes to bring sparkle to Christmas as appeal returns for third year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

LinkLiving will once again run its ‘Sponsor the Sparkle’ initiative in which businesses and individuals are encouraged to sponsor one of the 36 beautiful LED stars at its headquarters at West Bridge Mill, on Bridge Street in the Lang Toun. There will be a special switch-on event on Thursday, November 30.

Sarah Smith, chief executive, said: “The last few years have been incredibly tough for everyone. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like things are getting any easier. Although times are hard, you can make a real difference to someone who is struggling, by Sponsoring the Sparkle”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah said that the contributions “ensure LinkLiving is able to continue to offer vital support for people across Fife and beyond who need it the most”.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Link Living's West Bridge Mill HQ in Kirkcaldy will be decorated with 36 stars, sponsored by local businesses and people (Pic: Submitted)

She added: “I am continually touched by people’s generosity in supporting this vital campaign, and by doing so ensuring that LinkLiving can go on making a positive difference to people and communities.”

Stars are available for sponsor, ranging from theVega star, priced at £400, Sirus star, priced at £1000. There are also two options at £750, the Alpha and Beta stars. For more information please visit linkliving.org.uk.

Examples of the projects that sponsorship could assist with include, running Christmas activities for adults with ongoing mental health challenges and supporting one young person struggling with their mental health due to trauma and disadvantage through the 16-week Steps To Resilience programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The appeal was first launched in 2021, and last year’s campaign saw the charity raise £14,000 to continue the work that it does.

LinkLiving provides specialist support for those who have experienced difficult times. It focuses on the belief that people can be supported to turn negative life experiences into positive skills which enable them to have the best life possible. Its work includes supporting people with mental health challenges, homelessness prevention, improving independent living skills, social inclusion, employability skills, and specialist young people support.