The hard work and dedication of volunteers helping a Fife charity to support families with children with special needs has been recognised at a special awards ceremony.

Nourish, which is based in Kirkcaldy but helps those across the Kingdom, held its Volunteer Award Ceremony at the Dean Park Hotel recently.

The event was a chance for the charity to thank those who give their time to help others through its work. It was hosted by the charity’s chairperson Dougie Ovenstone, CEO Lynne Scott, staff and the board of Trustees.

Lynne Scott, CEO of Nourish, said: “The event was fantastic and gave us a fantastic opportunity to say thank you to the wonderful team of volunteers we are so grateful to have. Sixty of them joined us for the celebration.

"Volunteers were recognised under a range of categories including commitment, inspiration, young volunteers and hands up (for those always first to offer support).

“We also held a category for school students who have taken part in the Youth Philanthropy Initiative, helping to raise the profile of the work we do.

"We had some special awards also, recognising volunteers who have gone above and beyond anything expected of them and helped to provide exceptional support to those in our community.”

Among those receiving awards was Beverley Mclean, one of the charity’s founding members who still volunteers and sits on the board of Trustees. She was recognised for her dedication to Nourish.

David Laing was recognised for his support in the community, while Gordon Nisbet received an award for going above and beyond. Gavin Scott was recognised for providing inclusive tabletop gaming sessions.

There were also awards for Kelly Ramage and Dawn Catterson for personal development and Betty Wilson for providing wonderful peer support to other volunteers.

Lynne added: “We also had a very special award in memory of our friend and member Stephanie Allan, who sadly lost her life a few months ago. Steph and her family have been a part of our organisation for many years and her loss hit many of us hard. We spoke to Steph’s husband Martin and we agreed to create an award for kindness in her memory. This was presented to volunteer Robert Ramage.”

