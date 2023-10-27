News you can trust since 1871
Fife charity launches ‘Heat & Eat’ campaign to help families this Christmas

A Fife charity has launched its ‘Heat and Eat’ appeal to ensure families can have a warm and safe Christmas
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 08:54 BST
Fife Gingerbread launched its campaign and is looking for donations to help as many people as possible. Every penny raised will create festive packages, which can include toys, food, vouchers and fuel, to ensure that children and young people living in low income households have a magical Christmas.

Last year Fife Gingerbread supported 140 families, including single parents and people in poverty. To make a donation visit

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/heatandeat2023

Fife Gingerbread launches its 2023 appeal (Pic: Submitted)Fife Gingerbread launches its 2023 appeal (Pic: Submitted)
Fife Gingerbread launches its 2023 appeal (Pic: Submitted)
One family of three was given support with heating costs and given a dehumidifier to help with the elder child’s asthma, while another, faced with no income, got a gift for each youngster to open as well as help to enjoy a Christmas meal.

A charity spokesperson said: “Your donations will go a long way to helping make Christmas that much more hopeful for families facing crisis. Your kind donations and belief in our work will also support families and individuals that access our projects. The money raised through our annual campaign ensures families in need can have a safe and warm Christmas. It also enables staff and volunteers to provide support all year round in crisis situations for children and their families.”

A recent survey of families revealed that 75% of respondents are surviving below low income thresholds - the impact of poverty is far reaching, and Fife Gingerbread needs your help to create better todays and brighter tomorrows for children and young people.

Donations will help cover financial assistance, interventions, food packages, fuel support, groups to tackle isolation and holiday provision.

Added a spokesperson: “We can do this- let’s come together and make sure that parents do not have to make the devastating, and ever more real choice, between heating and eating.”

The charity’s appeal is one of a number launching across Fife to support as many vulnerable families as possible in the run-up to the festive season, and organisers say that support is needed more than ever in every town as the costs of living crisis continues to have a major impact.

