Fife charity launches new social group for young blind and partially sighted people

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 12:34 BST
Fife’s sight loss charity, Seescape, has launched a new social group for younger people who are blind or partially-sighted.

Club Optimeyes will tackle loneliness and isolation associated with sight loss, with a range of fun activities and events designed especially for people who are under 40 years-old.

The monthly meet ups will include live music nights, trips to the theatre, live sport and games nights.

The programme is shaped by the people involved, and allows them to socialise, make new friends, and enjoy activities together.

Gary Meikle with Club Optimeyes members (Pic: Submitted)Gary Meikle with Club Optimeyes members (Pic: Submitted)
The first event took place in Glenrothes with a trip to see stand-up comedian Gary Meikle. Venue staff were praised for their support, and Gary took time to chat with attendees and volunteers.

This year is the 160th anniversary year of Seescape. Founded in 1865 as the Fife and Kinross Society for Teaching the Blind to Read in Their Own Homes, it now supports more than 3500 people every year.

The charity helps people who are blind or have sight loss live independent, full lives through rehabilitation, advice and help with assistive technology.

It also provides social opportunities, community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes, giving people information on the latest support and technologies available.

Lesley Carcary, chief executive, said: “The group’s first outing was a great success, and we have many other events and activities planned for the coming months.We are always open to new people - our work relies on volunteers.”

To be part of the new group, email [email protected].

