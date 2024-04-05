Fife charity looks to plot state of play with Kingdom's community gardens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Community Garden Network was founded in spring 2023 and has worked to support community gardens around Fife for the past year.

Eliza Twaddle, founder and managing director of the network, said: “We work to support and connect community growing spaces in Fife, a bit like an umbrella organisation to a certain extent, though we hope to provide much more concrete support to organisations going forward.

“Our intention is to support and connect community growing spaces in Fife so that we can see these valuable community resources work even better for their communities. It's about magnifying and enhancing the already fabulous input from volunteers.”

Fife Community Garden Network supports projects such as Ravenscraig Walled Garden in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Community Garden Network)

The survey will lead to a consultation document set for release this summer which will shape how the network can better support the growing spaces.

Eliza continued: “In this initial stage, we found that when things are going well, usually community gardens take on like magic, but through times when a community garden needs a little extra support, which happens to every volunteer organisation, they go through peaks and troughs.

“We want to be able to be there to provide support as well. We want to increase engagement and connection between the community growing spaces and just work to support them as an umbrella organisation to magnify the efforts of the existing volunteers.”