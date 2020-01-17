Fife charity marks 15 years helping blind people

Zimeng Chen is blind and has just slight light perception – but she remains passionate about learning music.

Since 2015, the Leuchars 12-year-old’s piano lessons have been funded, allowing her to continue learning.

She is just one of the many people in north east Fife who have benefitted from the Lady Margaret Skiffington Trust, which supports people in the area who are blind or partially sighted, over the last 15 years.

Alex, a primary school pupil from Cupar, was born with an eye condition which, as well as making reading difficult, makes swimming impossible without special equipment.

After his needs were assessed at Seescape, Alex was referred to Trust.

Skiffington was able to provide the right goggles for Alex, which allow him to get on with an important part of his life — swimming.

And it is not just children who benefit from the Trust.

Cupar man Harry Moffat smashed his special phone in August 2019, after tripping on a pothole.

The phone allowed Harry to make calls without the need for support, but, despite his fall, Fife Council refused to pay compensation for a new phone.

But Skiffington stepped up and paid for a new phone.

Lady Margaret Skiffington, whose husband had been head of the John Brown shipyard in Clydebank, became blind in later life. She therefore had very personal experience of the difficulties faced by people living with this affliction. In order to help, she bequeathed a substantial part of her estate to the formation of the Trust that bears her name.

Since its formation in 2004, the charity has provided a large number of grants to individuals, mostly for the purchase of life-enhancing equipment. Training and education are also available.

Skiffington has also made donations to establish and maintain sensory gardens. Part of Lady Skiffington’s bequest is Innergellie Woods in Kilrenny, which offers a place of recreation for the community. Skiffington is responsible for its maintenance and is implementing a recently-updated woodland management plan. Skiffington is keen to help people of any age to improve the quality of their life. Find full details on the website at www.skiffington.org or you can call 01334 472 255.