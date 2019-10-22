Fife charity marks 30 years getting people on the move

An East Neuk-based charity which has raised more than £600,000 to help people with mobility issues, is marking its 30th anniversary.

Since its launch in 1989, the Craw’s Nest Trust, previously known as the East Neuk Wheelchair Appeal, has donated powered and manual wheelchairs, as well as giving funds to various causes.

Eleanor Bowman at the Peter Alliss Masters.

Eleanor Bowman MBE, one of the main forces behind the appeal, used to help raise funds at the Craw’s Nest, which would then be given to support local causes. One year, she was invited to attend the presentation at the end of the Peter Alliss Masters, back when it was held in Elie – it was at this event that she decided to start raising funds for the wheelchairs.

“The golfers raised money towards a power wheelchair,” Eleanor said. “We were invited along to the presentation and it was such an emotional afternoon, seeing people stop using their manual chairs, not needing their mum or dad to push them about.

“We used to do events and raffles and give the funds to appeals, but we came back and I said ‘wouldn’t it be good if we kept the money for a whole year and let’s see if we can buy a wheelchair’.”

Since then, the Trust has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to help people, who are nominated by social workers and organisations such as Fife Gingerbread.

“I just know the difference it makes to people’s lives, getting that bit of mobility,” said Eleanor. “Our most recent chair was in Leven. This girl had never been out to the park or anything with her son, until she got her chair. To me, that speaks volumes and makes it all worthwhile. We’re lucky we’ve got our mobility.”

This year the Trust is aiming to raise £30,000 – and have already raised £8000 towards that sum.

Some of this was raised at a star-studded fundraiser at the start of the month, when Sir Chris Hoy chatted with Radio 1 broadcaster, and Eleanor’s daughter, Edith Bowman.

They were then joined by Greg McHugh, star of Gary Tank Commander, and the broadcaster Grant Stott.

“It was an amazing event,” said Eleanor. “We were nervous how it would all go. Greg McHugh offered his services. And then Grant Stott sent an email saying he could lend a hand.

“We didn’t know how they would gel, but they were fantastic. The response we’ve had back has been excellent.”

The Trust also has the support of Snow Patrol, who will be performing an one-off acoustic gig at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline next month, raising funds for the Trust. Some fans queued from as early as 3.30am to get tickets – including Eleanor’s own sister.

Other events coming up this year include a Christmas party night, which has already sold out, and a coffee morning.

A 30th anniversary charity gala ball will be held at the Cowshed in Crail on November 23, with a three-course meal, live music, an auction and more.

Some tickets, which are £70 per person, are still available. For ticket information, email crawsnesttrust@gmail.com.

For more information about the group, including tickets, follow the Trust at www.facebook.com/TheCrawsNestTrust.