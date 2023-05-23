Lynne Scott, Nourish CEO with charity shop and community hub volunteers and managers at Saturday's celebrations. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Locally based charity Nourish, which provides support for families with children with additional needs, opened its charity shop and community hub in the town’s Mercat Shopping Centre last May.

Birthday celebrations took place on Saturday with a huge half price sale on for the day at the charity shop, refreshments for customers and the chance to take part in some arts and crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynne Scott, CEO of Nourish, said: “What a great success Saturday was, we had a fantastic time celebrating one year in the Mercat Shopping Centre. We have been running in Kirkcaldy for 11 and a half years now, slowly growing and developing our services, and extending into the Mercat has been fanastic for raising our profile.

Volunteers Katarina Marneros and Luke Ramage with Lynne Scott and some of the youngsters enjoying the arts and crafts at the birthday celebrations. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"Our headquarters at Mitchelston Industrial Estate holds our Family Support Centre where we hold most of our support groups, counselling, after school clubs, family activities and much more. Our community hub provides a welcome space for anyone in our community to pop in for a cuppa, blether and find out more information about services available. We have fantastic partnerships with other organisations such as Lead Scotland and Fife Council to provide information and support about the services they provide. We also deliver our food support service, clothes bank and hygiene and baby banks from the hub.

“Our charity shop provides affordable clothing, shoes, baby items and household goods. These are all donated to us by people and businesses in our community and help us to raise funds to help deliver our services. We have a fantastic partnership with the Mercat and other businesses and Saturday was fantastic to see so many people coming along to help us celebrate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad