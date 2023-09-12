Watch more videos on Shots!

Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre (FRASAC) collected the ‘Improving Life Experiences’ award at the recent Scottish Children’s Health Awards held in Edinburgh.

The organisation’s young persons’ service was nominated for the work it has done to support the mental health needs of the service’s users. Zoe Henderson and Lucy Brogan, FRASAC team leaders were on hand to collect the award – and Zoe spoke of her delight to collect it.

She said: “We were delighted to receive this award on behalf of our young persons’ team. We are extremely proud of this achievement and the fantastic support provided to young survivors, it's lovely for FRASAC to be recognised. ”

FRASAC team leaders Lucy Brogan and Zoe Henderson collected the award on behalf of the organisation (Pic: Submitted)

The award aims to recognise individuals and teams who make a significant difference to the life experiences of children or young people experiencing health conditions.

Jan Swan, chief executive officer of FRASAC, said: “We know first hand that anyone could be a survivor of sexual violence who needs our help and expertise; children and young people are no exception. The work we do is already greatly rewarding to our staff, but it makes me proud to see them recognised nationally for their hard work and commitment.

She said that the service will “always ensure that young people have a quality service to access and opportunities to improve their self-esteem, confidence, and outlook for their future”.