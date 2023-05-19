Fife Gingerbread has launched the new Family Approach project which will see its team expand as it takes on support workers to join its mission to tackle child poverty.

The new project will engage with families living in the targeted wards of mid-Fife Benarty, Cardenden and Lochgelly and Kirkcaldy Central and East and Buckhaven, Methilhill and Wemyss). In the first year the team will be tasked with engaging with at least 90 families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be made up of six members, including a team leader, three support workers, a Citizens Advice and Rights Fife Worker and a family family learning coordinator.

The new project will provide support and employment opportunities in the Kingdom

Laura Millar, strategic manager at Fife Gingerbread, shared her thoughts on the project, which she highlighted as a “route out of poverty for families”.

She said: “We are thrilled to be able to extend our parental employment activity, and to offer a more targeted place-based approach in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At Fife Gingerbread we believe that good, healthy and well-paid work can be a route out of poverty for families. And have a significant impact on improving outcomes for the whole family, often changing the trajectory for children and young people growing up in complex circumstances.

“We are looking for a team full of energy, commitment and innovation to join us in developing this work.”

The project will offer family-wide support to parents thinking about their journey towards training, education and work.