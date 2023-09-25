Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seescape, formerly known as Fife Society for the Blind, is recruiting for three enthusiastic and committed individuals to join its board at an exciting time in the charity’s 159-year history. The organisation has named Kirsty McIntosh as its chair while Pauline Montgomery has become the vice chair.

Kirsty takes over from outgoing chair, Doug Stalker, who held the post for over three years. She is a patron of the Teapot Trust and head of partnerships at the Scottish Tech Army, a not-for-profit organisation that brings skilled tech volunteers together with third sector organisations to help them maximise the use of technology to further their aims.

She has a business background in a diverse range of sectors including construction and architecture, and strongly believes in using technology as a force for good.

Kirsty McIntosh and Pauline Montgomery , new chair and voce-chair at Seascape (Pic: Submitted)

Pauline is one of Seescape’s newest trustees and works with Optos, a leading manufacturer of medical devices for eye care professionals. She is a qualified accountant and has extensive experience in business partnering and improvements, and financial reporting.

The charity would welcome applications from people with a range of skills, backgrounds and specialisms including those working in the technology, financial, legal, commercial, fundraising and marketing sectors. It is also very interested to hear from those who have lived experience of visual impairment.

Trustees help provide governance and set and maintain the vision, mission and values of Seescape, while also developing its strategy and direction. For more information, please visit https://www.seescape.org.uk/were-looking-for-new-trustees/ The closing date for applications is Wednesday, October 25.

Kirsty, said: “I've been a trustee at Seescape since early 2020 and it's been a hugely interesting and fulfilling experience. Someone once said to me that the role of trustee is to be ‘nose in, hands off, but occasionally you have to lift up and take a deeper whiff of something to really understand it’.

“The role informs and genuinely benefits my 'day job' rather than distracts or detracts from it and I'm looking forward to the challenge of the chair position. I'd encourage people to think about becoming a trustee – it is such a rewarding role and charity leaders sorely need expertise and passion from their boards across a variety of specialisms - tech, legal, financial, commercial, marketing to name but a few.

“It's not years and years of experience, but interest and enthusiasm and engagement that makes a difference. Charity CEOs know how to run their organisations, but they need a well-balanced board to support them.”

Lesley Carcary, chief executive of Seescape, paid tribute to the new chair and vice-chair.

She said: “I would like to congratulate Kirsty and Pauline on their new roles and extend my sincere thanks to our outgoing chair Doug for all his hard work.

“Doug has held the post for over three years and has been instrumental in steering us through some challenging and exciting times and we wish him all the best for the future.