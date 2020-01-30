Fife charity set to help vocational training in Malawi with donation

An environmental charity in Kinghorn is helping to boost training in carpentry in Malawi by donating refurbished tools.

Staff and volunteers at The Ecology Centre run weekly workshops in their tool shed where they refurbish tools for reuse.

And recently they have filled an amazing six carpentry boxes with over 250 recycled and refurbished tools, along with ten manual Singer sewing machines and treadle bases that are on their way to be reused in southeast Africa.

As well as supporting other local charities and community groups with refurbished tools for projects, the Tool Shed also work with Global Concerns Trust, a Scottish based charity that aims to reduce poverty and empower vulnerable people with disabilities, equipping them with the skills and tools needed to be self-sufficient and earn a living.

The refurbished tools and sewing machines being are shipped to Malawi will be used by Global Concern’s partners to provide vocational training in carpentry, tailoring and cane furniture.

The Tool Shed staff and volunteers are always looking for donations of old tools and sewing machines that are no longer needed so they continue with their refurbishing programme and getting them put back into reuse.

If anyone is have a clear-out of their shed or garage they are being urged to consider donating tools to the project.

Tools and sewing machines can be dropped off at The Ecology Centre from Monday to Friday between 9am - 4pm.

The centre in Kinghorn is a community-led charity that inspires positive change through bringing people and the natural environment together for the benefit of both.

Based on the banks of Kinghorn Loch the site is a haven for wildlife and plants.

As well as the Tool Shed project, the centre runs volunteering programmes doing outdoor tasks on site, in the community garden, as well as running an award-winning outdoor learning programme working with local schools across Fife.