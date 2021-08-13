Fife charity shortlisted for Scottish award

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) is in the running for this year’s Scottish Charity Awards organised by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO).

It is a finalist in the Charity of the Year category.

And while a judging panel will determine the winners under nine distinct categories, members of the public can have their say by voting for their favourite overall entry in the People’s Choice Award – by visiting the SCVO website - before 5:00pm on Friday August 27.

Scottish SPCA Chief Executive Kirsteen Campbell (Pic Scottish SPCA)

The SSPCA team delivered critical services to support people and animals during the coronavirus pandemic, pioneering an emergency foster scheme during lockdown and getting over 260 animals into loving homes.

The organisation also launched its first online rehoming service to allow people to adopt animals safely, led the campaign to introduce harsher sentences for animal cruelty and allow for easier rehoming of animals - which led to the Animals and Wildlife (Scotland) Act being passed - and generated £11.44 for every £1 spent on fundraising activity - an industry-leading return on investment.

Kirsteen Campbell, chief executive, said: “This nomination is a testament to the phenomenal effort my colleagues and our army of volunteers have put in to ensure we can continue to champion animal welfare and help the humans and animals who need us most.

“I must also recognise our committed supporters, who have stuck by us through the most trying of times. In spite of the pandemic, we’ve achieved some amazing things and we are thrilled to have those achievements recognised by being shortlisted.”

The winners will be announced on October 1 in an online ceremony.

Anna Fowlie, chief executive of SCVO, said: “We had a record-breaking number of entries this year and each one demonstrated just how well the voluntary sector has responded and adapted to changes and restrictions over the past 12 months.

“Our 47 finalists highlight the fantastic work that has been going on across the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The awards are a great way of celebrating and recognising the people and organisations who have made such a difference.”

