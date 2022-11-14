Lynne Scott, chief executive of Nourish, is urging people to donate to the charity's Christmas appeal. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Each year Nourish Family Support Centre supports registered families who cannot afford to buy gifts for their children at Christmas to ensure that they don’t wake up to nothing on December 25. And this year is no different.

The charity is asking those who can do so to consider making a donation to the annual appeal in the run up to Christmas.

Lynne Scott, from Nourish, said: “This year, due to the current cost of living crisis we expect the requests coming in to be higher than ever. The families we support, on top of struggling financially, all have a child at home with a disability or health condition.

“Caring for a child with a disability, and all the challenges that brings, is difficult enough. Then on top of that, worrying about how your going to afford to buy gifts for your children's Christmas.

“If we all pull together as a community we can make sure none of these children wake up without gifts on Christmas day.

“Please support our appeal in whatever way you can, either by picking up a gift whilst you’re shopping, holding a fundraiser at your work or club, or by donating what you can via our JustGiving appeal. Every little bit really does help.”

For its Christmas appeal, the charity are accepting donations of new, unused toys for all ages from birth to 18 as well as monetary donations that can be used to buy food.

Gift donations can be handed in to the Family Support Centre in Elizabeth House, Mitchelston Industrial Estate or to the community hub and charity shop in the Mercat Shopping Centre.

Last year following the charity’s appeal, the team of volunteers were able to distribute 108 Santa sacks of gifts to families they support.

They also saw a large increase in the number of Christmas food parcels they were delivering and that number looks set to rise again this year.