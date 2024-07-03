Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Fife charity has unveiled a new caravan which will provide respite for the individuals it supports.

The Muirhead Outreach Project has held a caravan at Pettycur Bay since 2009. In that time, approximately 1200 individuals have benefitted from a visit to improve their mental health.

The new 2023 Victoria Stonewood, six-berth caravan has the added bonus of central heating, which allows it to be used year round - increasing the number of people able to use it. The funding for the caravan was raised through a combination of community efforts and grants from various trusts and foundations.

Muirhead encouraged sponsorship at its hugely popular inaugural Rainbow Run Glenrothes in 2023 and was thrilled to receive funding from SPIFOX (£35,000), The Robert Barr Charitable Trust (£15,000), The New Park Educational Trust (£5,000) and Dr Guthrie’s Association (£840). The National Lottery - Improving Lives fund, pays for the site fees annually.

The caravan is located at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park. (Pic: submitted)

Janine Norris, Muirhead’s charity development officer said: “We’re so excited to be moving into the new caravan. It took a couple of challenging years to raise the funds, on top of our annual budget, but we know what a huge benefit it is for the families to have a break at Pettycur, so we kept plugging away. We’re so grateful to everyone who garnered sponsorship and donated to us, especially to SPIFOX, Robert Barr, New Park and Dr Guthrie’s, for their generous grants.”