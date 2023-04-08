News you can trust since 1871
Fife charity workers celebrate long-service milestones

A Fife charity had a double celebration this month as two long-serving employees marked a combined more than half century with the organisation.

By Callum McCormack
Published 8th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 08:18 BST

Kirkcaldy-based charity Youth 1st will celebrate the long-service of Gayle Brown and Betty McDonald this month who have spent a combined 55 years with the charity.

Gayle joined as a clerical assistant on April 6, 1998. She lives in Glenrothes, with her husband Gordon and daughter Emily, and loves coffee, cake and spending time with her family.

Betty joined Youth 1st on April 26, 1993 as a Network Support Worker. Betty is at her happiest when she is running around a hall with 30 children playing games. Betty lives in Kirkcaldy and enjoys long walks with her friends and spending time with her family.

Gayle and Betty receiving long-service awards their long-service awards from Judith Allison, Youth 1st chief officer (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Gayle and Betty receiving long-service awards their long-service awards from Judith Allison, Youth 1st chief officer (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Judith Allison, chief officer, was keen to pay tribute to both women as they celebrated their milestones.

She said: “Gayle very quickly made her mark on the organisation, introducing new and more efficient ways of working. In her 25 years of service, Gayle has progressed up to the role of operations and business development manager.

"She is a crucial part of the organisation, keeping the staff and Board on their toes and keeping a watchful eye over everything operational”.

“Betty has worked or volunteered in youth work in Fife for almost 50 years – there isn’t much about youth work Betty doesn’t know! Her role at Youth 1st involves her supporting our member groups – they always love it when Betty goes out to visit”.

