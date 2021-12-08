Individuals and businesses throughout Fife have backed the campaign in recent years, and now Fife Gingerbread, which supports lone parents and families in the Kingdom, has revealed it has now hit 76 per cent of its £10,000 target.

Last year’s appeal raised an incredible £24,000 – more than double the £10,000 target – which allowed the Glenrothes-based charity to help 114 families, including 212 children and young people.

And the charity is getting close to reaching its target again – thanks to the generosity of Fifers.

Fife Gingerbread has revealed that its annual ‘Heat and Eat’ Annual Appeal has now hit 76 per cent of its £10,000 target.

A spokeswoman for Fife Gingerbread said: “We are so delighted to share with you that our ‘Heat and Eat’ Annual Appeal has now hit 76% of our £10,000 target - thank you so, so much to everyone who has contributed towards supporting families in Fife.“We’ve had raffles, inflatable 26ft tall Santa, community groups and businesses reaching out to us - a huge thank you to Vidaco, Home Sweet Home, Coastline Community Church, Fife Housing Group and many more for their support so far!"

She said anyone who has been thinking of donating still has time to do so and gave examples of the families they work with: “All donations go directly towards supporting families with heating and essentials over the Festive season and beyond.

“Many of the families we work with face a difficult future without support - families such as a young single month to four month old baby who had to flee home due to domestic violence when baby was one month old and a lone parent with five young children, very little family and no peer support networks to offer support in difficult times.

"Finances are very tight due to the benefits cap leaving the family short nearly every month, particularly when unexpected bills occur.

"They have benefited from the ‘Heat and Eat’ campaign on a couple of occasions and this has made a huge difference to the family.”

She added: “No one wants to be in the position where they are choosing to feed their child or keep their home heated over winter.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so here.

