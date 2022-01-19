Individuals and businesses throughout Fife have backed the campaign in recent years, and now Fife Gingerbread, which supports lone parents and families in the Kingdom, has revealed it has raised an amazing £33,143 – more than triple its target of £10,000.

The previous year’s appeal raised an incredible £24,000 – more than double the £10,000 target – which allowed the Glenrothes-based charity to help 114 families, including 212 children and young people.

And Fife Gingerbread has collected way more than it had hoped once again – thanks to the generosity of Fifers.

Staff at Fife Gingerbread received donations of toys, warm clothing and beautiful knitting.

A spokeswoman for the charity said it has been overwhelmed with the response to its campaign from communities, individuals and businesses all over the Kingdom.

She said smashing the target to raise £33,143 is amazing – considering the uncertainty they were facing at the end of last year.

Laura Millar, strategic manager, said they received donations of toys, warm clothing and knitting and were able to work with other local charities to share the donations for their festive appeals.

She explained how the money will be used to support local families in need: “The response to our 2021 Heat & Eat Appeal was incredible.

Fife Gingerbread has been overwhelmed with the donations received from communities, businesses and individuals in the Kingdom.

"The generosity of individuals, community groups and businesses was overwhelming. The money raised provided festive packages to families who needed it, making sure that children and young people had safe warm happy Christmases.

"The money raised will be used all year round to support vulnerable families in Fife, and as the cost of living increases and energy costs continue to soar we know it’s going to be needed more than ever.”

She continued: "The money will allow us to provide crisis support where needed, and also contribute to running tea time clubs, groups, holiday provision and much more.

"The demand for support for lone parents and families in need continues, and the funds raised enable us to provide a high quality service to empower families and create better todays and brighter tomorrows for children in Fife.”

The charity is already seeing the impact of soaring energy costs, the increasing cost of living and job insecurity on families.

Every penny raised for Fife Gingerbread will support families through financial assistance, food packages, groups to tackle isolation and holiday provision.

The charity is also committed to continuing to raise awareness of the issues affecting lone parents and families in need, particularly the inequalities that their children and young people face, which have been exacerbated over the past two years during the pandemic.

Linsey Proctor, Fife Gingerbread, added: “The amount raised really is phenomenal – this year really blew us away!

"It’s not only the amount raised, it’s the real and sincere interest people have in the work of our support staff and the help they offer to the families they work with, I have never felt so proud to be a Fifer!”

