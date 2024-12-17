Fife charity’s Christmas appeal to tackle loneliness and isolation among blind people

Fife’s sight loss charity, has launched a special Christmas appeal to raise funds to help it tackle loneliness and isolation this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seescape, formerly known as Fife Society For The Blind, supports more than 3500 people every year across the region, helping them to live more independently.

The charity provides a range of services including training in rehabilitation and independent living skills, early intervention advice, counselling and accessible technology support. It also provides social opportunities, community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes to give information on the latest support and technologies available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It runs social groups in Kirkcaldy, Cupar, Glenrothes and Dunfermline, which are often a lifeline for people who are socially isolated and lonely.

A group outing to Silver Sands in Aberdour organised by Seescape (Pic: Submitted)

They are run by volunteers, who work together to decide on a programme of events, with a mix of entertainment, information sessions on topics such as accessible technology or health, and group outings.

The charity spends around £5000 every year on transport to them for people who are unable to use public transport because they live in rural areas or their sight loss means they are unable to get a bus or train safely.

A donation could help Seescape pay for a taxi for a Fifer to attend, help cover the costs of hiring a hall or reimburse a befriending volunteer for their travel and expenses as they spend time with clients who are lonely and socially isolated. It could also pay for counselling for a client who is struggling to come to terms with losing their sight .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lesley Carcary, Seescape chief executive said: “While Christmas is a happy time for many people, if you are on your own and have a significant barrier to getting out and about in your community or with friends, such as sight loss, the winter months can be really difficult.

“We are here to make sure that people with sight loss are living healthy, happy and enjoyable lives, but loneliness and isolation can be a real problem for people – particularly those living in rural areas without strong public transport.

“A Christmas donation to Seescape can transform someone’s life. Please consider making a Christmas gift to Seescape this year and help us do more for people with sight loss.”

The charity’s hub in Glenrothes has also been made an official ‘warm space’ by Fife Council.