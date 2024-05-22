Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An app created in conjunction with a Fife sight loss charity has launched - with the aim of helping charities and voluntary organisations reach more people and protect lone workers.

Glenrothes-based charity Seescape worked with the global consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to produce the app through the Scottish Tech Army initiative.

Lesley Carcary, Seescape’s chief executive, said: “Our work with the Scottish Tech Army has produced some really important innovations and ideas which ultimately mean we can do more for the people we support across Fife.

“Our staff and volunteers work with clients in their homes across Fife every day, and we need to ensure they are safe at all times. Sharing ideas and expertise is an important way that the companies and individuals can help charities and the people they support.

The project sees third sector organisations paired up with skilled volunteers in the private sector to create innovative IT solutions (Pic: SeeScape)

“We are excited by the opportunity to share our new app with the sector as a whole.”

The new app manages the process of staff and volunteers checking in and out of home visits, making safeguarding more efficient and safer. It also allows them to reach many more visually impaired clients by streamlining their processes and saving time on lengthy checks on the phone.