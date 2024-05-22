Fife charity's new app provide volunteer safeguarding
Glenrothes-based charity Seescape worked with the global consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers to produce the app through the Scottish Tech Army initiative.
Lesley Carcary, Seescape’s chief executive, said: “Our work with the Scottish Tech Army has produced some really important innovations and ideas which ultimately mean we can do more for the people we support across Fife.
“Our staff and volunteers work with clients in their homes across Fife every day, and we need to ensure they are safe at all times. Sharing ideas and expertise is an important way that the companies and individuals can help charities and the people they support.
“We are excited by the opportunity to share our new app with the sector as a whole.”
The new app manages the process of staff and volunteers checking in and out of home visits, making safeguarding more efficient and safer. It also allows them to reach many more visually impaired clients by streamlining their processes and saving time on lengthy checks on the phone.
Robert Leishman, a volunteer from PwC, said: “My day-to-day job usually involves very technical, back-end projects. I loved working with Seescape on the new app because you get to see the positive, real-world impact of your work on people’s lives. It's been amazing to work with so many different people doing different roles to support people with sight loss, and I would recommend it to anyone
