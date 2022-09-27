Fife charity’s £5000 appeal for urgent help to rescue cat colony

Lochgelly based Sunny Harbour Cat and Kitten Rescue mobilised its volunteers after a tip off from a local business.

It says it is providing urgent care and treatment to an undisclosed colony located in the eastern central belt, and now faces “logistical and financial challenges” to reach the animals with colder weather on the way, and vet bills expected to exceed over £5000.

The charity says the cats will be treated in line with its ‘ Trap, Neuter and Release’ feral cat programme which aims to improve the quality of life and wellbeing of feral cats across Scotland, whilst supporting communities by improving the local environment.

Marc, the kitten rescued from the colony

Feral colonies in well-populated areas often form as a result of a few formerly owned cats either being abandoned or lost.

They are often not neutered and consequently breed quickly into multiple generations of feral kittens and cats who have never been exposed to positive handling by humans. Left unmanaged, the colony population is left bursting at the seams with numbers, promoting disease, aggression and hunger which can become a nuisance to communities.

The programme operated by Sunny Harbour aims not to interfere or deliberately domesticate the colony where possible, but instead humanely trap cats, neuter and treat for illness, before releasing them back into their colony home.A straightforward course of treatment for a colony cat is expected to cost around £100, including humane trapping, sedation by a vet, neutering/spaying, removal of ticks and a flea/worming treatment, but many cases are not as simple.

One of the cats found was Marc - a poorly newborn kitten found on the colony site.

Sarah Ross, founder of Sunny Harbour, said: “We discovered little Marc on the first day of scoping the new colony site and it became apparent immediately that despite being only days old, he needed immediate attention, with his mum nowhere to be seen.

“Marc has required round the clock treatment to improve his weight. He’s getting stronger every day, but the clock is ticking for his brothers and sisters who may also need the same support.

“Unfortunately, we’re all feeling the cost of inflation - even fuel costs are much higher than they’ve historically been so it is more expensive even just to get to the colony - and it means financial support is absolutely critical to us - we really do rely on every penny of every donation.”

Sunny Harbour has launched a Crowfunder fundraiser. To donate, visit https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/21706

Sunny Harbour Cat and Kitten Rescue was founded in 2008 by Sarah and Paul Ross.

The family-run charity works to rescue, rehome and rehabilitate unwanted cats and kittens across the central belt of Scotland.