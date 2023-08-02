The organisation, formerly known as Fife Society for the Blind, recently took 12 members from Glenrothes for a barge cruise down the Union Canal from Ratho, Edinburgh to West Lothian and back.

The special trip with the Seagull Trust was part of Seescape’s programme to provide social opportunities to people with visual impairments.

Carralanne Bradley, Seescape’s community outreach team leader, said: “Our Glenrothes group enjoyed a fantastic day out exploring the Union Canal on a barge in the sunshine. Living with sight loss can be challenging and often very lonely and our social groups are designed to bring people together in a fun, safe and relaxed environment.”

Seascape took a group of people from Glenrothes on a barge cruise on the canal (Pic: Contributed)

On the St John Edinburgh barge, they enjoyed sweet treats and companionship as they soaked up the sunshine.

“Seescape’s community engagement project was developed more than two decades ago to support people with visual impairments,” Ms Bradley explained. “The groups allow people to build and renew friendships, offer support to one another, and share activities – all of which helps to improve their mental and physical health.”