Fife charity’s vote appeal as it brings magic of football to fans with sight loss

A Fife charity has been shortlisted for a national award for its work to bring magic of football to fans with sight loss.

Seescape has reached the finals of the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations’ (SCVO) Scottish Charity Awards for its partnership with Fife’s three football clubs – Raith Rovers, Dunfermline Athletic, and East Fife.

And now it needs the support of the public to secure the prestigious “People’s Choice” award, which is decided by a vote. Members of the public can have their say by voting for their favourite overall entry in the People’s Choice Award – by visiting scvo.scot/vote - before 5:00pm on Tuesday, May 20.

Seescape’s initiative was designed to help more fans with sight loss get along to games, recognising that football clubs play a crucial role in their communities and tackling isolation and loneliness.

Seescape's Stuart Beveridge (left) with Graham Ross and Dax the guide dog at East End Park, and East Fife fan Sandy Allan (Pics: Submitted)

Each Fife team has donated two season tickets to the charity to share with the people they support, their carers and volunteers. The clubs already provide audio commentaries, and are all working with Seescape to encourage fans to have the confidence to come along to the games and support their team.

The charity formerly known as Fife Society For The Blind - which is celebrating its 160th anniversary - is also providing them with expert advice and support on making the matchday experience more inclusive for people with sight loss.

East Fife fan Sandy Allan, from Glenrothes, said: “Becoming partially sighted has set me back so much it is hard to explain. I’ve had health problems in the past but was always able to manage to get to the football and it was a massive part of my life.

It gave my week structure and let me enjoy the company of others and to be part of something. Once my sight went, I lost all of that as I felt quite alone and lost all confidence. I never thought I’d ever go back to matches. I’m still a young man and it really upset me.

"Seescape’s link with East Fife has given me something I thought I’d lost.”

Lesley Carcary, Seescape chief executive, said: “We are determined to make sure that people who are blind or partially sighted have the same opportunity to live their life to the full the way they want – from heading to the football with friends, to working, studying or taking part in a social group.”

Seescape runs four social groups in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Cupar and Glenrothes, which are often a lifeline for people who are socially isolated and lonely. The 2025 Scottish Charity Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow on June 19.

Anna Fowlie, chief executive of SCVO, said: "This year's shortlisting was as difficult as ever with the phenomenal work of the voluntary sector really demonstrated in our entries. Our finalists represent the very best of Scottish society, making life-changing impacts every single day in their communities. "SCVO is delighted that we can again highlight their work at our awards ceremony, which will take place in June. Now it is down to the public. Our People's Choice vote is open now, giving you an opportunity to get involved and pick your favourite finalist from all of our categories.”