Fife chef named the best in Scotland

A St Andrews restaurant’s chef has been named the best in Scotland for the second successive year.

Playfair’s Restaurant & Steakhouse was a finalist in two categories – Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year.

And head chef Duncan McLachlan was the winner in his category, collecting his award at the Food Awards Scotland 2019 ceremony in Glasgow last week.

Duncan said: “It was a great ceremony and I am absolutely delighted to have won Chef of the Year for the second year in a row.

“The team at Playfair’s are dedicated to delivery amazing food and service and without them, this would not have been possible. It was great to meet the other businesses last night and congratulations to all the other winners.”

The awards celebrated top entrepreneurs who run some of the best restaurants, takeaways, pubs, hotel restaurants, cafes and bistros creating thousands of jobs and driving Scotland’s economy.