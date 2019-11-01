Fife chef releases paranormal cook book

A Cupar chef has combined his passion for cooking, history and all things paranormal with the launch of his debut book.

Alister Reid (30), owner of the 1B Westport in Cupar, has written the Haunted Scotland Cookbook, giving readers the history of 13 locations around Scotland, as well as paranormal stories linked to them and a recipe. Historic Fife locations are among those featured in the book, with the Dreel Halls in Anstruther, Balgonie Castle and Crawford Priory among those written about.

And while Alister, a member of the Scottish Paranormal team which investigates locations around Scotland, has a passion for all things paranormal, he is keen to stress that the book offers much more than that.

“I’ve had an interest in the paranormal from a young age,” Alister said. “It is something that has stuck with me. For the last couple of years I’ve had the opportunity to join the investigation team, go out and investigate potentially haunted places.

“Just because you see haunted and paranormal don’t be put off by it – it’s also a history book, with food. I think it’s a good concept. Because it’s unusual and different, I hope people take to it.”

Alister also admitted that the cooking side was the most difficult part of writing the book, saying: “My whole life has been cooking, so you’d think that would be the easiest part to do – actually, it was the hardest part. I enjoyed writing more about the history and paranormal side.”

Buy the book on Amazon or on the Beul Aithris Publishing website.