Fife chef’s award winning meal from caramel, coconut milk, white chocolate and KitKat sauce

A Fife care home chef has triumphed in a challenge at an annual awards ceremony.

Roy Simpson won the ‘Mystery Box Challenge’ at HC-One’s inaugural Chef of the Year competition, held at The Grand Hotel in York.

Launched in February, it was created to celebrate the talent, creativity, and dedication of HC-One chefs across the UK.

With over 40 years of experience in the catering industry, Roy’s culinary journey began at the Post House Hotel in Edinburgh, where he trained through Trust House Forte programme. Since then, he has honed his craft across a variety of hotels and restaurants. He joined Balfarg Care Home in Glenrothes as head chef in January 2024.

Roy Simpson in action in the kitchen, and his mystery dessert (Pics; Submitted)

Roy advanced through a rigorous three-stage competition. In the mystery box challenge, the six finalists were presented with a box full of mystery ingredient items including caramel, coconut milk, white chocolate and KitKat sauce to create the ultimate dessert for residents. The more ingredients they used as part of the dish, the more points they gained as well as being judged on their explanation for choosing why they created the dessert and how it would benefit residents living in their care homes.

Roy wowed judges by crafting a cut fresh raspberry and banana mousse with a madeira cake base, delicate, easily digestible, and made with residents' needs in mind. The dessert featured chocolate coco, Nestlé milk powder, KitKat sauce, and white chocolate, strategically selected both for taste and health benefits.

Roy said: “It was a fantastic experience to showcase the kind of food we create every day in our care homes, meals that are not just nutritious but made with love and respect for the people we serve. Being able to bring a smile to our residents through food is what drives me, and I’m proud to be part of a team that values kindness, quality, and care.”

Mark Meacham, head of catering and housekeeping support services at HC-One, added: “The competition was an important opportunity to formally recognise the expertise, dedication and professionalism demonstrated by our chefs across the organisation. Every day they deliver far more than food, they contribute to the dignity, wellbeing and quality of life of our residents.”