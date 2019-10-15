Fife children with a health challenge invited to charity’s residential camp

Children’s charity Over The Wall is aiming to break its own records by taking more than 1200 children with serious illness to camp next year.

The charity, which provides a camp in Tulliallan Police College, is inviting local families who have children with a health challenge – as well as their siblings – to apply for the free residential camps.

Applications are open for the 2020 season, with more spaces available than ever before, and the charity is also calling on volunteers to get involved and help facilitate the camp.

Over The Wall’s therapeutic camps are designed to present children with the opportunity to recapture parts of their childhood that illness would have otherwise taken, through a host of activities including fishing, climbing, music, arts and crafts, archery and talent shows.

Applications are invited from children aged eight to 17, receiving treatment, or experiencing health challenges for over 130 different illnesses.

Kevin Mathieson, CEO of the charity, said: “In the last few years we have almost doubled the number of places we offer annually to children and families.

“However, there are an estimated 50,000 children living with serious illness in the UK, most of whom will experience isolation, will lack confidence or simply unable to participate in the activities enjoyed by their peers.

“Camp is a place that can give back to these children.”

To find out more about Over The Wall and its camp, visit www.otw.org.uk