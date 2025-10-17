Fife chip shop which served Justin Bieber is shortlisted for trio of awards

A Fife chip shop, whose recent customers included superstar Justin Bieber, has been shortlisted in three categories in this year’s Scottish Fish and Chip Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cromars Classic Fish & Chips in St Andrews is in line for more recognition at the awards which take place in Glasgow on November 10.

The shop, which currently holds the title of Best Fish Supper (East), has enjoyed a stratospheric couple of weeks of media attention, appearing on Sky News, BBC Five Live, Good Morning Britain, and US news channels, after staff unknowingly served five battered fish suppers, Innis & Gunn beers, and milkshakes to the Canadian singer and his team – without realising who he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bieber was in Fife for the Dunhill Cup and posted pictures of his travels around the Kingdom on his social media pages.

Charles Mair, manager and Wendy Napthine-Frame, owner, of Cromars Fish & Chip Shop, St Andrews (Pic: Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com)

Owner Wendy Napthine-Frame said: “It’s been a whirlwind few weeks – we’ve gone from serving our loyal locals to being front-page news and talked about on TV around the world.

“The Bieber moment was unbelievable, but being nominated in three categories is what we’re equally proud of. These awards are voted for by the public, not judges, so it means everything to be recognised for our commitment to quality, service and sourcing the best Scottish ingredients.”

The categories Cromars is shortlisted for include best fish supper and best fish and chips in the east, and best menu.

Cromars, founded in 2013, won Best Fish Supper (East) at the 2023 awards.