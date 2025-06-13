A Fife chippie has unveiled its new ‘Filthy Breakfast’ which is described as “pure indulgence.”

Cromars Fish & Chips, based in Union Street, St Andrews, have come up with the ultimate start to the day - and it has everything from a fried egg to hash browns and sausage.

Wendy Napthine-Frame, owner, said: “We’ve built our reputation on serving great-tasting food with a side of fun and banter.

“Wedon’t take ourselves too seriously – but we do take our food seriously. Our new ‘Pure Filth Breakfast’ is no exception – it’s big, bold and gloriously indulgent. A proper St Andrews chippy breakfast for locals, students, workers and visitors to St Andrews, really anyone who knows that sometimes only something outrageously filthy will hit the spot.”

The new 'Filthy Breakfast' launched by Cromars in St Andrews (Pic: Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com)

Served between 9:00am and 11:30am, it consists of golden hash brown bites, topped with a fried egg, smothered in melted cheese, and loaded with your choice of sauces, and also offers smoked sausage bits, crispy bacon and veggie sausages.

Cromars also delivers via Deliveroo and bills it as “Pure Filth, straight to your door. No judgement. Just pure joy. “