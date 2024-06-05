Fife choir's Music in May concert raises £1000 for Alzheimer's Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Langtoun Singers, accompanied by the Langtoun Salon Orchestra, performed to a full-to-the-brim Old Kirk last month.

And the choir’s Music in May concert went down a storm with the Kirkcaldy audience.

Led by musical director and conductor Ella Wilson, the choir were in great voice as they performed songs including Irving Berlin’s ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’, a five-part rendition of ‘Drunken Sailor’ and Marvin Hamlisch’s ‘The Music in my Mind’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Langtoun Salon Orchestra, returning to the event after an absence of five years, not only accompanied the choir in several numbers but also performed on its own – in the first half with compositions redolent of the Palm Court era and in the second half with Music from the Movies.

The Langtoun Singers raised £1000 for the Fife branch of Alzheimer Scotland. Pictured are, from left, conductor Ella Wilson, Stephen and Lesley from Alzheimer Scotland and Langtoun Singers chair Liz Banks.

Further variation came from guitarist Kieran McCrossan, dazzling the audience with his well-honed technique and varied offering of South American-influenced music as well as the ‘Slip Jig Blues’ by Edward McGuire.

The choir’s major final contribution was the lengthy and varied medley of Disney songs, ‘Happily Ever After’ before the finale – Abba’s ‘Money, Money, Money’ had the audience joining in the chorus with great gusto.