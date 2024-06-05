Fife choir's Music in May concert raises £1000 for Alzheimer's Scotland
And the choir’s Music in May concert went down a storm with the Kirkcaldy audience.
Led by musical director and conductor Ella Wilson, the choir were in great voice as they performed songs including Irving Berlin’s ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’, a five-part rendition of ‘Drunken Sailor’ and Marvin Hamlisch’s ‘The Music in my Mind’.
The Langtoun Salon Orchestra, returning to the event after an absence of five years, not only accompanied the choir in several numbers but also performed on its own – in the first half with compositions redolent of the Palm Court era and in the second half with Music from the Movies.
Further variation came from guitarist Kieran McCrossan, dazzling the audience with his well-honed technique and varied offering of South American-influenced music as well as the ‘Slip Jig Blues’ by Edward McGuire.
The choir’s major final contribution was the lengthy and varied medley of Disney songs, ‘Happily Ever After’ before the finale – Abba’s ‘Money, Money, Money’ had the audience joining in the chorus with great gusto.
The concert was raising funds for the Fife service of Alzheimer Scotland and a presentation of £1000 was made to the group.
