Fife choirs reunited for first outdoor rehearsals for 15 months
Sing in the City Fife choirs had their first outdoor rehearsals in Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline recently.
The musical directors, Kirsty Baird BEM, and Annette Hanley, held three socially distanced sessions in the park this week to allow their members to get back out singing again – and they were joined by 150 members from Kirkcaldy, Dalgety Bay and Dunfermline during the course of the afternoon.
Kirsty said: "It was great to have the members back out doing what they love and seeing all the smiling faces.
"It felt just like being back at work and doing what Sing in the City does best.
"We have been rehearsing for the last 15 months on zoom and we have proved it works because we managed to have three brilliant outdoor rehearsals in The Glen on Saturday, however being back together outside was very special.
“During our lockdown months, we have continued to provide online activities for our members and we also started our own Radio Station - Chief Radio which broadcasts live from both Edinburgh and Dunfermline and already has 10,000 listeners across central Scotland. You can tune in daily from 7:00am at www.chiefradio.com and find us on various phone apps and get us on your smart speaker.
Lockdown had been very tough for everyone, but we have kept people connected and we have kept people singing and much of what we have learned we will take forward with us as we return to some form of normality."
Sing in the City hope to be back singing indoors again very soon. If you would like any information on joining us please email: [email protected]