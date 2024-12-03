Fife Christmas appeal for children hit by huge drop in donations

A Christmas appeal in Fife has issued a call for help after a huge drop-off in the number of donations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just days to go before its deadline, the Gift Of Christmas Appeal Fife has urged people to do all they can to hand in gifts for children and young people at its network of collection points. The group - volunteer run and completely unfunded - said it had received only a fraction of the donations it has had over the past nine years.

The trustees have applications for gifts for some 900 young people and children, and needs the community to rally round. For a full list of drop-off points, please visit https://www.facebook.com/GiftOfChristmasAppealFIFE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement they said: “Since we began nine years ago, we have always received several larger, corporate cash donations from various organisations and local businesses, without even having to ask. We usually use these cash donations to purchase pyjamas, hats, scarves and gloves for the age groups we struggle with the most, and also to purchase gift vouchers for our older age groups. This year we have received only a very small fraction of what we would usually receive from such cash donations - so we are currently going to be unable to do this.

The Gift Of Christmas Appeal Fife has urged people to do all they can to hand in gifts for children and young people (Pics: Submitted)

“We have also seen a significant reduction in general cash donations from the public, donations via our Amazon Wishlists and our 60-plus drop off points across Fife haver reported being very very quiet.” It said the recent Budget had been a factor, and with one in four children in Fife living in poverty, the need for the appeal was greater than ever.

“The impact it is having, plus high interest rates, high food and energy pricing etc, on our organisation this Christmas is apparent and, without an increase in donations during the next week, these things will also impact the children and young people who benefit from our work.

“Every penny of cash donations is spent on gifts. We receive no formal funding, sponsorship or advertising. We are a registered Scottish charity and we have a strict application process to ensure the donations we receive reach those who need them the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We carry out our work purely to support children and young people. We also spend a lot of time sourcing gifts specifically for particular individuals with additional support needs, a disability or a unique interest/set of circumstances. These are the things that make us unique as an organisation.”