Fife Christmas appeal issues SoS to find warehouse for donations

A charity which has run a Christmas appeal for the past nine years has issued an SoS to help secure a warehouse for its donations.

The Gift of Christmas Appeal Fife needs the facility in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes ahead of launching its 2025 campaign to bring some joy to local children on Christmas Day.

Run by volunteers, it has provided generous gift bags of Christmas gifts for around 1000 children and young people across the Kingdom. This year marks its tenth festival appeal - but only if it can secure premises.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We have been contacting letting agents and trying to raise awareness via our social media, but no luck so far.

The Gift of Christmas Appeal Fife needs new storage premises (Pic: Submitted)

“We need a space in place by mid-late October. We are looking for a space of around or over 10,000 sq ft, in the Glenrothes or Kirkcaldy area, or other areas around central Fife, which we may be able to borrow - donated to us free of charge - during November/December 2025.

“We don't leave any mess behind, we are a professional bunch of elves and we can provide references if required. We are a registered Scottish Charity so would be in a position to claim rates relief for any period of use, if required.”

From 2016 to 2025, it operated out of warehouse space donated by Velux Co Ltd and then Fife Group, at Eastfield Industrial Estate, Glenrothes. Velux has since disposed of that facility, and this year Fife Group have no suitable space available.

Added the spokesperson: “Over the years we have worked with Nationwide Building Society, The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Coop, Spar, Fife Auto Centre, Starbucks and many small independent businesses, to provide the public with around 60 drop off points across Fife. O

“Our beneficiary organisations include Fife Young Carers, Barnardos, Fife Women's Aid, Home Start and various Fife Council schools, nurseries and social work teams across Fife. A particular focus of our work is supporting children who have additional support needs or a disability. “

Any businesses which can help are asked to contact facebook.com/GiftOfChristmasAppealFIFE within more information at giftofchristmas.wixsite.com