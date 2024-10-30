Fife Christmas tree company announces new pop-up shop as it returns to Town Square

On Cloud Pine has announced a new pop up venue (Pic: Submitted)

A Fife based company has announced the dates and locations it will be selling its sustainably harvested Christmas trees from this festive season.

On Cloud Pine is returning to the Town Square from Wednesday, November 27, and it is also adding a new pop-up ship at the Buffalo Farm at Boglily Farm Steading from the same date. Both venues will run until December 20.

It marks the third year that the business has operated from Kirkcaldy town centre after initially operating out of the car park at the foot of Dunnikier Road. It sells trees sourced and delivered direct from plantations in Fife and the Highlands, and customers can take them home themselvles - or have them delivered.

On Tree Pine was launched by founder, John Wilkie, who was born and raised in Kirkcaldy. He is an opera director who works with the likes of The Royal Opera House and Scottish Opera, but like many in the creative arts he needed an extra source of income while building his career.

Having worked as a project manager for other Christmas tree companies in London, he set up On Cloud Pine in 2020.

Mr Wilkie said: “We are looking forward to returning and offering a friendly, easy, and reliable Christmas tree service to the people of Fife this festive season. We look forward to welcoming friendly faces of returning customers, and hopefully some new, and helping them choose their perfect Christmas tree this season. It’s brilliant to also be trading at The Buffalo Farm this year - although it’s only seasonal work, this new pop-up will create some jobs.”

The company works with tree growers who minimise the use of approved pesticides and fertilisers, and wherever trees have been harvested, each ensures that at least two are planted to replace it.

Added Mr Wilkie: “It is important that our customers know that their tree comes from a sustainable supply chain, and every tree that we sell comes with a unique code that gives the customer information about its journey when they enter the code on our website.” Last year, On Cloud Pine raised hundreds of pounds for Kirkcaldy Foodbank, and donated living trees to local schools and Growing Kirkcaldy. Any stock left at the end of the season is used to feed farm animals, and also mulched for local playgrounds and public gardens.