Auchtertool Kirk, which has almost 1000 years of history attached to it, welcomed Councillor Julie MacDougall recently to meet with Elders and members of the community.

It came after Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister, joined elected members and other local churches at a service last month, and met the Ukraine family and friends who have become much valued members of the congregation.

The kirk is one of a number on a list of buildings which could be sold, let or disposed of within the next five years as part of review of its estate being carried out by the Church of Scotland the next five years as it downsizes.

Cllr MacDougall meets Elders at Auchtertool Kirk

Cllr MacDougall (Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy, Labour) was invited by Deidre MacKenzie, one of the Elders to come and visit the Church and discuss the concerns of this tight knit community over the possible closure threat.

She said “It was lovely to spend time at the church. It is in such a beautiful location and the building itself is in excellent condition. The interior is wonderful with some of the most amazing memorable items such as the windows funded by public subscription.

“The community has worked so hard to maintain this and it has such a rich meaningful history it would be devastating for the community to lose this.”

