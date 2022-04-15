Fife church hosts fundraiser to help people fleeing war in Ukraine

Ladies from Leven Parish Church will raise money by selling a selection of home baking, coffee, tea, tombola and raffle

Dorothy Horne, the organiser of the event, said: “Many people want to support the Ukrainian people, and this is an ideal way to donate to their aid fund, as well as having a fun social morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman flees war-town Ukraine holding a baby as she walks to board a train to transport them to Przemysl main train station after crossing the Polish Ukrainian border crossing. Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images

“I would encourage as many folks as possible to come along and contribute.”

The social coffee morning will take place in the Gathering Place, Leven Parish Church on Saturday, April 23 from 10:00am to midday.