Fife church hosts fundraiser to help people fleeing war in Ukraine
A Fife church is organising a social morning coffee to help raise funds to aid Ukrainian people fleeing the war.
By Petra Kotkova
Friday, 15th April 2022, 1:50 pm
Ladies from Leven Parish Church will raise money by selling a selection of home baking, coffee, tea, tombola and raffle
Dorothy Horne, the organiser of the event, said: “Many people want to support the Ukrainian people, and this is an ideal way to donate to their aid fund, as well as having a fun social morning.
“I would encourage as many folks as possible to come along and contribute.”
The social coffee morning will take place in the Gathering Place, Leven Parish Church on Saturday, April 23 from 10:00am to midday.
Tickets are available at the door, costing £4.50 for adults and £2 for children.