Fife church welcomes first full-time minister since 2018

Rev Dr Conor Fegan has been ordained and inducted at Markinch and Thornton Parish Church - its first full-time minister since 2018.

The 33-year-old served at Richmond Craigmillar Parish Church in Edinburgh, and did his probation at Morningside Parish Church in the capital under the supervision of Very Rev Dr Derek Browning, Moderator of the General Assembly 2017-18.

Dr Fegan grew up in a village in County Down in Northern Ireland and is married to Colin.

From left: Rev Dr David Coulter, clerk to Fife Presbytery, Rev Dr Conor Fegan, and Rev Jane Barron, Moderator of Fife Presbytery. (Pic: Ken Wilkie)

He has a degree in history with a focus on church history and theology, a Masters in Theology and a PhD in Practical Theology, all from the University of Aberdeen.

In between studying, he worked as an advisor in a bank and as a mission development worker for the church.

He said: "One of the first things that attracted me to the church was the real sense that there is a passion for community here.

"A commitment amongst the people of this parish, not only to the church and the people who can come on a Sunday, but also to the people all around us - to looking out beyond our walls.

“To say I am excited about the journey ahead would be an understatement and I am looking forward to getting to know my new parish and its people.”

Dr Fegan said his sense of what the church community was all about was confirmed "tenfold" when he met with the nominating committee.

"I found a church and a community that shared my view of what it means to be a Christian in 21st century Scotland," he explained.

"A place with its doors and heart flung open to friends and neighbours, strangers, pilgrims, and all those looking for something more in this, oftentimes difficult, world that we live in.”

He said these were exciting times for the church, explaining: "The past two years have been incredibly difficult for people all over the country and the church has had to adapt and do things in ways we might never have thought of or even wanted.

"Nevertheless, as we emerge into some sort of new normal, I am positive and excited about the possibilities of developing the new things we have learned.

"Building on the things we have always done and love and finding new ways to work together to spread the mission and message of Jesus.

"This is an exciting time as churches in the Glenrothes area continue to develop new and innovative ways of working together through the Glenrothes Area Churches Covenanted Partnership, which includes Markinch and Thornton.

"I believe that we are ready for a future that, with Jesus' light always shining before us, will be brighter than the past.”

Bryan Gould, Session Clerk at Markinch and Thornton Parish Church, said members were "delighted" to welcome Dr Fegan.

"He added: “This is a key moment in our history because although we have enjoyed and appreciated the staunch services of Rev Alistair McLeod as our locum, Dr Fegan is our first full-time minister since March, 2018.

"He has our full prayerful support."

