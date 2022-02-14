Andrew Dunlop, who has spent the last two years clearing-up rubbish from the Kingdom’s rivers and green spaces, has hit out at thoughtless dumpers after clearing a myriad of rubbish from the woods behind Cardenden Primary School.

He claims that it is not only unscrupulous traders who are fly-tipping in the wooded area, but also homeowners using it as their personal dumping ground.

Just some of the rubbish that Andrew cleared from the woods behind Cardenden Primary School.

He said: “Last week I completed another clean-up in Cardenden woods and I’m absolutely horrified with the amount of waste that I collected.

"The area was littered with rubbish ranging from car parts to household waste, and it is quite obvious to me that it is not only rogue traders dumping there but also people from houses that line the edge of the woods.

"The way these people ruin the countryside with their waste disgusts me. It’s horrible, doesn’t look nice, and really stinks up the area with revolting rubbish that has been left there to rot away.”

Andrew at a previous clean-up project.

Andrew said that since he started his campaign to help rid Fife of unsightly rubbish in the countryside, he feels that the problem is only getting worse.

“The fly-tipping problem is only getting worse in Fife,” he said. “I have heard a lot of people blame it on the restricted access to local recycling centre’s, but as everything is now open there is no excuse – it’s just sheer laziness.

At the moment, after all of my own and others hard work to try and rid our countryside of rubbish, I can’t see an end to the fly-tipping anytime soon.

"These fly-tippers probably think that no one will notice the rubbish that they dump, but it builds up over time and before you know it these areas are overflowing with waste.”

Andrew added that he wanted to send a message to fly-tippers who are blighting the countryside with their thoughtless dumping.

"I want to ask these dumpers why do they see the need to fly-tip when there are easier ways to dispose of their rubbish?

"Their actions affect our countryside and wildlife all while making our towns look horrendous – they are really letting their communities down.”

