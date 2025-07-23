Fife Climate Festival is back for its third outing this Autumn, shining a spotlight on the inspiring ways communities across the region are taking action on climate change and building a fairer, greener future for everyone.

The month long celebration runs from September 20 to October 19, and will feature events organised by local groups right across the Kingdom - from cycling and walking activities to repair cafés, film screenings, garden tours and community open days.

Led by Fife Climate Hub, with support from Climate Action Fife, the festival invites all local groups to join in.

Alice Henderson, manager of the hub, said: “We are excited to see the community come together for the third Fife Climate Festival to make a real difference. It is a great celebration of all the work across Fife to take action against the climate emergency and become a sustainable region. It gives us a chance to learn about all the amazing action taken locally by communities and how we can get involved ourselves."

Dates have been announced for the month-long Fife Climate Festival (Pic: Submitted)

Last year’s festival featured over 80 events and engaged thousands of residents, showcasing how grassroots action can make Fife a healthier, more vibrant, and safer place to live.

“This event was not just a festival, but a timely and urgent call for our communities to take meaningful action against climate change,” said a representative of Seafield Environmental Group, one of many community organisations that took part. “The impact resonated throughout Fife, promising a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

Community groups are encouraged to submit their events for inclusion in this year’s festival. The deadline for inclusion in the official festival programme is Sunday August 31 - details at https://fccan.org.uk/event-submission/

To help groups get involved, Fife Climate Hub is offering Small Grants of up to £500 to support events and activities. It can be used for anything that gets the climate conversation going, whether that is hosting a workshop, creating an exhibition, or planning a climate-themed community day.

Buckhyne Braes stall at last year's festival (Pic: Submitted)

The first round of applications closes midnight on July 27, with a second deadline on August 13.

The small grants support community organisations take climate action at a grassroots level, explains Ea O’Neill, community engagement team manager at Greener Kirkcaldy who added:

"We are delighted to be able to work with Fife Communities Climate Action Network again to offer small grants, enabling more community groups to get involved in Fife Climate Festival. It is great that we have funding from the Fife Council Crown Estates fund to help us do this.

“Together, we can celebrate climate action and imagine a more sustainable future for Fife."

The grants scheme is part of the wider Community Climate Grants Programme - a collaboration between Fife Climate Hub and Climate Action Fife. Additional seed and development grants to support new projects will open later in September.

“As a new organisation, we were delighted to receive a Small Grant,” said Jean Hall Muir, Chair of Dunfermline Greenspace, one of 19 groups supported last year. “It enabled us to bring people together through a series of exciting events, strengthening local action on climate change and building new partnerships across the community.”

To find out more about how to take part, apply for a grant, or browse last year’s highlights, visit: https://fccan.org.uk/fife-climate-festival/