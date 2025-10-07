Fife Climate Festival’s ‘Wee Day Oot’ triumphs despite Storm Amy

The Meedies was the venue for a ‘wee day oot’ celebration at the weekend as Fife Climate Hub marked the mid-point of its month-long Fife Climate Festival, and Scotland’s Climate Week.

Saturday’s gathering at Lochore Meadows saw family and friends come together despite the worst of Storm Amy.

Visitors got a taste of what climate action looks like in our communities by sampling climate cakes, plant-based food, freshly squeezed apple juice and bike-powered smoothies. They took advantage of bike repairs and home energy advice. There was even a chance to get creative - having a go at singing climate songs and trying out instruments from Library of Sound while learning about sharing economy.

Storytellers enthralled families with nature tales and local insights to the Meedies. With support from The Big Scottish Story Ripple, two incredible storytellers guided visitors between event sites. Facepainting, climate games and planet-friendly crafts ALSO kept the little ones entertained while learning and participating in the community.

Scenes from the Wee Day Oot held as part of the month-long Fife Climate Festival (Pic: Submitted)

Elric Honore, chief executive of Fife Equalities Forum said: “We need events that actually bring people to learn about climate action, that's taking part in the communities.

“There's a big overlap between climate action, equality and living well where you are. A lot of stuff that we do is just too rushed, so having a day like this everyone can slowly get into a conversation, understand more, and just take it at a human level, that's really needed.”

The day was neatly wrapped up with a big Lochside beach clean – making sure no trace was left behind and learning about ways litter-picking citizen science can change government policy.

With the unexpected arrival of Storm Amy, the event organisers took time to highlight our relationship with wind. Pinwheel making focused on the positive power of wind to produce clean energy for our communities. Everyone was also invited to share their experiences of previous storms’ destructive power by contributing to the Climate Story Map of Climate Ready’ South East Scotland project.

Ea O’Neill, Manager of Climate Action Fife, said: “We had a great time at the Wee Day Oot. Tony, the community chef from Greener Kirkcaldy did lots of kimchi! People loved it and took recipes away. And Climate Action Fife launched our new Big Five for Fife campaign, which has five pledges that everybody can do in Fife to take climate action..”

The climate festival continues until October 19 with a programme of community events across the region. To find an event near you, visit: https://fccan.org.uk/fife-climate-festival/